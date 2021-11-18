Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 22,290 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. 135,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,942. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $34.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57.

