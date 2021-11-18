Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,662. The firm has a market cap of $221.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.45 and a 200-day moving average of $290.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

