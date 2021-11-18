Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,391. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $67.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99.

