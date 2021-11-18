Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $9,170,240. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $692.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $664.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $439.71 and a one year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

