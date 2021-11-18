Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.