Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $228,420,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

