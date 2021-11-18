Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

