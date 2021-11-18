Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,999.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,999.70 ($52.26).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total value of £102,842.24 ($134,364.04). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith purchased 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,455 ($45.14) per share, with a total value of £108,970.70 ($142,370.92).

Shares of BWY traded up GBX 115 ($1.50) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,238 ($42.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,143. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 37.93 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,327.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,394.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

