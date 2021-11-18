Benchmark Protocol Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $77,343.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00223753 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00089121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,301,112 coins and its circulating supply is 2,495,043 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

