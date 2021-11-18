Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.42 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 278,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,157. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $354.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Benefitfocus by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

