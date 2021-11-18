Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in October

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Bénéteau stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

About Bénéteau

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.