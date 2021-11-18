Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

