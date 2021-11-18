Berenberg Bank Boosts Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,680 ($21.95) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,842 ($24.07) on Wednesday. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,938.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 57.32.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total value of £639,540 ($835,563.10).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.