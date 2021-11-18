Berman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $194,000 in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

HZO stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

