Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $353.96 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.69 and its 200-day moving average is $367.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

