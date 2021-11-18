Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

Shares of COF opened at $151.95 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.03 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

