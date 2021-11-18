Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $627.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.14 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $641.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.51.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

