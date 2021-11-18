Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BTTR opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76. Better Choice has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of -0.86.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.43. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,113.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Better Choice will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Better Choice in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Better Choice by 177.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

