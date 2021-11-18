BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,705 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $61,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,152,000 after purchasing an additional 75,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,324,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,490,000 after purchasing an additional 180,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $52.29 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

