BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 8.3%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.81 and last traded at $51.21. Approximately 58,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,724,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $144,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,863. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $113,940,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after buying an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $52,617,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

