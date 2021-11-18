Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.36 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bilibili stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bilibili stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

