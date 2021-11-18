Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.80.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,512 shares of company stock worth $79,115,215 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE BILL traded down $10.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.18. 90,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,037. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $98.83 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.75 and a beta of 2.31.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
