Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,512 shares of company stock worth $79,115,215 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL traded down $10.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.18. 90,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,037. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $98.83 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.75 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

