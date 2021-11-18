Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 5,323 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 5.9% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $84,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,294,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $451.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,025. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $322.50 and a 12-month high of $454.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.72 and its 200 day moving average is $406.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

