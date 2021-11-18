BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) CEO Peter Altman Acquires 5,000 Shares

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) CEO Peter Altman acquired 5,000 shares of BioCardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCDA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,541. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $36.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.70. BioCardia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.60.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 175.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

