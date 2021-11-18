Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) PT Lowered to $22.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 236.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned ($31.93) EPS. Research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 258.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 413,826 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 140.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

