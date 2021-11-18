BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 6,160 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $295,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $251,081.60.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Todd Berard sold 505 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $21,775.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $301,901.60.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

