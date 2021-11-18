Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,075.37 billion and $40.69 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $56,967.16 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $554.21 or 0.00972858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00262092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00028614 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,877,075 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org . Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

