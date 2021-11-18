Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $2.90 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $153.57 or 0.00260784 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $216.02 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,885.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $570.71 or 0.00969174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00233341 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028515 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003464 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,900,302 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

