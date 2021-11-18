BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ traded up $13.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.37. 133,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,575. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

