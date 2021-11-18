Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BDIMF opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.49.

BDIMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

