Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BDIMF opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.49.

BDIMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.