BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.58 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $114.33.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.90.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,443 shares of company stock valued at $39,332,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

