BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.43

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $13.83. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 72,315 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 434,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 57.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

