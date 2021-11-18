BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.43

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $13.83. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 72,315 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGT)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.