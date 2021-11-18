BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.43

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $13.83. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 72,315 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 141.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

