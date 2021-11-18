BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 66,083 shares.The stock last traded at $16.16 and had previously closed at $16.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.