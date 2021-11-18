BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Up 103.7% in October

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the October 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 46,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $14.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $4,607,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,525 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

