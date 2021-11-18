BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Up 103.7% in October

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the October 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:MYN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 46,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $14.67.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
