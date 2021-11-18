Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at DA Davidson

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.67.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after buying an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at about $20,765,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after buying an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 111.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 309,836 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.