Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $46.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

