Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $46.85, but opened at $44.82. Blink Charging shares last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 36,410 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 1,527.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 72,368 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

