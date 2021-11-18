Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Down 8%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.45. 28,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,673,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

