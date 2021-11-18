Blockstack Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.00345037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00217496 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.