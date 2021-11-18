Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $123.84

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.84 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 121.20 ($1.58). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.58), with a volume of 446,647 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £601.23 million and a P/E ratio of 19.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

