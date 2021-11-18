Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo Buys 6,076 Shares

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $188,902.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $666.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

