Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $84,192.21 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L. Becker Hewes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.99. 291,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $4,226,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

