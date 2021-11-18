BMO Capital Markets Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $12.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.
Shares of AVAH opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 107,973 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,877,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after buying an additional 277,888 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
