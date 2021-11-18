BMO Capital Markets Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $12.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of AVAH opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 107,973 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,877,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after buying an additional 277,888 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

