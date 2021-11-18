BMO Capital Markets Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.10.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$13.32 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$10.56 and a one year high of C$13.65. The company has a market cap of C$520.36 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.