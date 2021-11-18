BMO Capital Markets Raises Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$30.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.83.

Shares of LAC traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 938,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.44. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.72.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

