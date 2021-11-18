Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$63.50

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$63.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

