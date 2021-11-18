Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.31.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$55.36 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$32.82 and a twelve month high of C$56.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

