Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $53.73 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $245.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

