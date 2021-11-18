Boltwood Capital Management Has $2.31 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $340.77 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,125,013 shares of company stock worth $744,236,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush cut their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

